Maratha agitators in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar call off protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha protesters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have called off their agitations after Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil decided to call off the protest.

Patil, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 25, called off his fast on Thursday night. He was joined by other protesters from various parts of the city, including Vishal Didore, Akshay Butar, Sandeep Shinde, and Bharat Jadhav.

The protesters had been demanding Maratha reservation in jobs and education. The state government had previously promised to grant reservation, but had not yet taken any concrete action.

The protesters decision to call off their fasts comes as a relief to the Maratha community and to the state government. It is hoped that the government will now take steps to implement the reservation promise as soon as possible.

Mayur Mahakal called off his indefinite hunger strike in Sangharshnagar. The hunger strike of the Sakal Maratha Samaj was called off in Shivshankar Colony. The chain hunger strike was called off in Sara Vaibhav Society.

Kanta Patil's hunger strike was called off in Hanumannagar Chowk. In addition to the hunger strikes, the residents of Prathameshnagar housing society in Deolai area took out a candle march to support Patil.