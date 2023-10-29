Maratha reservation activists take out State Govt's symbolic funeral procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Maratha community took out a symbolic funeral procession of the State Government at Mayur Park on Sunday, the fourth day of the ongoing agitation for reservation in the city.

Photographs of the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers were hung on a ‘besharma tree’ at Kranti Chowk in protest against the government.

The activists have been staging a circular hunger strike and ‘they’ agitation at different places of the city, including Mukundwadi, Hanumannagar, Pundliknagar, Garkheda, Jatwada Road and Begampura, Zalta Phata and Palshi.

Manoj Jarange Patil started an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati (Jalna district) on October 25 as the Government did not give reservations to the Maratha community even after 40 days of the given deadline is over.

During the agitation, Jarange’s condition is deteriorating day by day as he has given up food and water. Due to this, the Maratha community is expressing outrage through agitation.

The symbolic funeral procession of the Government was taken out by the Maratha community at Mayur Park in the city today. The funeral procession has photographs of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, Chhagan Bhujbal, Gunaratna Sadavarte and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The protesters also raised slogans against the government. Taterao Deore, Krishna Mote, Vaibhav Raut and others were present.

Maratha community members have been staging a circular hunger strike at Kranti Chowk for four days.

The activists protested by putting pictures of the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers on ‘beshram tree’ at 11 am, on Sunday. They also raised slogans like ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha.’

Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad has been on hunger strike since October 26 at Pundliknagar. Today, he vomited and suffered low blood pressure. On learning this, local doctors went and examined him. The doctors also treated him. Gaikwad said that his hunger strike would continue until Jarange's agitation continues.

Begampura Maratha Samaj Panch Committee, started an agitation in the colony on Sunday to support the hunger strike of Jarange Patil.

The protestors kept about one-hundred-year-old copper and brass metal vessels at the protest site, proving that they were Marathas and Kunbis.

The community members started an indefinite hunger strike at Zalta Phata for the past three days. Vijay Dange, Ashok Lokhande and others were present on Sunday.

Kanta Patil has been staging a circular hunger strike at Hanuman Nagar Chowk since October 25. On Sunday, the agitator gave a letter to the police, converting the circular hunger strike into an indefinite hunger strike. Members of the different religious communities were present to support the agitators.