Maratha reservation movement reaches urban areas

Citizens of several colonies in support of Jarange Patil: Dhol Bajao protest at Kranti Chowk on fourth day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In support of Manoj Jarange Patil, Sakal Maratha Samaj organized dhol bajao protest at Kranti Chowk on Saturday. Women started a hunger strike in N- 2 Cidco , Sangharshnagar. The chain hunger strike continues today for the third day in Pundliknagar, Jatwada road, Hanumannagar, Garkheda, Sutgirni Chowk, Waluj and Palshi.

In support of Jarange's hunger strike, a chain hunger strike by the Sakal Maratha Samaj in the city is going on at Kranti Chowk, Pundliknagar, Hanumannagar, Garkheda Sutgirni Chowk, Sara Vaibhav Colony on Jatwada road, Ramnagar, Mukundwadi bus stop and at Palshi and Waluj. Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad started an indefinite hunger strike near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pundliknagar, Garkheda Chowk and villagers of Pisadevi and Warud Sultanpur, have started a chain hunger strike. At Kranti Chowk in the afternoon, the protesters tried to attract the government's attention by beating drums and blowing whistles.

Maratha reservation is our right

The protesters were raising slogans demanding reservation. The police had made elaborate arrangements at every site to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

Entry banned in Mukundwadi

The residents of Mukundwadi area have become aggressive in support of Maratha reservation. An indefinite fast was started near the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Mukundwadi from Saturday. A banner banning entry of political leaders of all parties was also put up in Mukundwadi.