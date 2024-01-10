Marathas brace for Mumbai protest - Jarange

Will go to Mumbai and take reservation at any cost

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Maratha community leader Manoj Jarange-Patil announced a massive protest in Mumbai on January 20. He has declared an indefinite hunger strike and further intensified the issue by stating that the community will seek reservation only from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Addressing the media after receiving treatment for health concerns, Jarange-Patil on Wednesday said, "We are unconcerned with the political maneuverings of MLAs. Our sole focus is Maratha reservation, and we will attain it.”

He expressed confidence in the preparations for the Mumbai protest, saying, "Everything is in place for January 20th. We will descend upon Mumbai with full force and demand our rightful due."

Jarange-Patil's targeting of the OBC category for reservation has heightened tensions and raised questions about the potential impact on inter-community relations. He criticized the government's lack of support, especially from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, saying, "Even Marathas in power fail to stand with us. If they cannot offer support based on caste, they should at least refrain from issuing threats."

Dr Vinod Chawre, attending Jarange-Patil, assured the public that his health is improving.