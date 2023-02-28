Marathi Day at Burhani High School

A Marathi Naat based on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was presented. Students made speeches highlighting the life of poet Kusumagraj alias V V Shirwadkar. The programmes like Maharashtra Geet, poetry singing, Marathi conversation, poet/author introduction were conducted. Principal Bohra Mushtaq Ali spoke about the importance of Marathi.

Students Ayesha Tanim and Tuba Gauhar moderated the programme. Student Sara Aiman proposed a vote of thanks. Co-teachers Sheikh Nisar Sattar, Jayshree Shejul and others worked for the success.