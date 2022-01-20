Marathwada becoming a hub for startups with efforts of MAGIC

138 Startups have been connected with MAGIC

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

In order to give a boost to new industries in the country, the Central Government started the 'Start Up' initiative in January, 2016. The purpose of this scheme was to give priority to young entrepreneurs. In the last six years, hundreds of new industries have been successfully set up in Marathwada under this initiative. The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has been instrumental in promoting start-ups in Marathwada.

In the last few years, Magic has taken positive steps to create a capable generation of entrepreneurs by entering into MoUs with various organizations in the country and abroad. This pattern of start ups in Marathwada has become famous all over the country. With the help of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the State Government and the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Magic provided additional support for setting up new industries in Marathwada and promoting innovative concepts, providing startup ecosystems in Marathwada, mentoring startups and creating jobs in the department.

At present, ten startups have received helped from Magic and 28 have reached the final stage of launching and as many as 138 start-ups have been connected to Magic and are being guided in the required manner by mentors like entrepreneurs Prasad Kokil, Ashish Garde, Suresh Todkar, Sunil Raithatha, Milind Kank, Prashant Deshpande, Kedar Deshpande, Ritesh Mishra, Mukund Bhogle and Rohit Dasharthe.

MoUs with reputed organisations

MoUs have been signed with GIZ India, Tata, Marathwada Auto Cluster, ISBA, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, MIT Aurangabad, Government Engineering, Aurangabad, IGTR, Wadhwani Group, Cipet, Nielit and Y Center. Institutions like UNLTD, IIT Kharagpur, KPIT, Headstart, Pune International Center, IIM Nagpur, IIM Bengaluru have also collaborated for the activities being implemented by the organization.