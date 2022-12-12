Marathwada Bhushan award to be presented to Tarabai Ladda, Kautikrao Thale

Aurangabad: Veteran freedom fighter Tarabai Ladda and president of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad Principal Kautikrao Thale-Patil will be honoured with Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan’ award in a programme to be held at Rukmini Hall of MGM Campus on December 13. Veteran litterateur Sudhir Rasal will present the award to them.

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, MGM Trustee Prataprao Borade and VC Dr Vilas Sapkal will be the chief guest. University registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and convener of the award committee Dr Rekha Shelke appealed to all people to attend the programme as its entry is free for all. The MGM that has been in the field of service, education and research for the past four decades, has instituted the award.