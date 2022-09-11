Marathwada exceeds annual average rainfall

More than 100 percent rainfall recorded in Jalna and Nanded districts

Aurangabad, Sep 11:

Marathwada has recorded 100.60 percent rainfall till the morning of September 11. The region has received 683.6 mm of rainfall against the annual average of 679.5 mm. More than 100 percent rainfall has been recorded in Jalna and Nanded districts.

Till now, Aurangabad district has recorded 556 mm, i.e. 95 per cent rainfall, Jalna 660 mm that is 109 per cent, Beed 544 mm totaling to 96 per cent, Latur 686 mm that is 97 percent, Osmanabad 592 mm i.e. 98 per cent while in Nanded district 944 mm means 116 percent of rain has been recorded. Parbhani received 589 mm i.e. 77 percent and Hingoli received 794 mm i.e. 99 percent rainfall. Nanded district recorded 11.6 mm rain with heavy rainfall in 4 circles on Sunday. In all, 574 mm of rain was expected till date. In comparison, it has rained 683.6 mm. Last year, 1,050 mm of rain fell in Marathwada between September and October. The pattern of rainfall in the division has changed for four consecutive years. Therefore, there is more rain than the average. As a result, there is a huge loss of crops in the Kharif season. So far 57 citizens have died in various incidents. This includes incidents like being struck by lightning and being swept away in water. Also, 915 animals of all kinds have been killed and 8,239 properties have been damaged.

Four projects filled to the brim

Out of 11 water projects in Marathwada, four are full to the brim. These include Jayakwadi, Yeldari, Siddeshwar and Manar projects. Also, 11 projects currently have 92 percent water storage. Discharge of 57,000 cusecs of water from Jayakwadi is going on in Godavari river basin.