Marathwada honoured seventh time as AIMLM president

Aurangabad:

Here is good news: Marathwada has been honoured to chair the All India Marathi Literary Meet (Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan) seven times.

The names of past presidents from the region are as follows:

Dr Y M Pathan (Aurangabad) - 63rd meet held at Pune in 1990.

Dr Nagnath Kotapalle (Nanded) - 86th meet held at Chiplun in 2013.

Prof. F M Shinde (Aurangabad) - 87th meet held at Saswade in 2014.

Dr Shripal Sabnis (Latur) - 89th meet held at Pimpri in 2016.

Dr Laxmikant Deshmukh (Osmanabad) - 91st meeting held at Baroda (Vadodara) in 2018.

Bharat Sasane (Jalna) - 95th meet held at Udgir in 2022 and

Narendra Chapalgaonkar (Aurangabad) has been appointed president of the 96th meet scheduled at Wardha in 2023.

AIMLM meet held in Marathwada and its president

So far, six AIMLM have been held in Marathwada. The 39th meet was held in Aurangabad (1957) and was chaired by Anant Kanekar; the 57th meet was held at Ambajogai (1983) and Venkatesh Mandgulkar was the president; the 68th meet was held at Parbhani (1995) and was chaired by Poet Narayan Surve; the 71st meet was held at Parli Vaijnath (1998) and was chaired by D M Mirasdar; 77th meet was held in Aurangabad (2004) and was presided by R G Jadhav and 93rd meet was held at Osmanabad and was chaired by Father Francis Dibrito.