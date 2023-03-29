Marathwada records 3.09 lakh SMEs, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tops the list

Pune tops the list with 3.88 lakh industries, while Gadchiroli at the bottom with 8,589 industries, Hingoli ranks the lowest in M’wada with 11,940 SMEs

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have played a crucial role in generating employment opportunities in both urban and rural areas. From July 2020 to January 2023, Marathwada has registered a total of 3.09 lakh SMEs, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar topping the list with 1.09 lakh industries while Hingoli registering the lowest number of SMEs with 11,940.

Maharashtra's total registered SMEs reach 25.78 lakhs

A total of 25.78 lakh SMEs have been registered in Maharashtra, including 25.7 lakh micro, 64,010 small, and 7,134 medium industries. Pune district is leading with the highest number of industries, with 3.88 lakh, followed by Thane district with 2.89 lakh and Mumbai suburb with 2.11 lakh industries.

Increasing tendency to start enterprises

There is an increasing trend of youth starting their own enterprises in Maharashtra. Between July 2020 and January 2023, Pune, Thane, Mumbai suburbs, Mumbai city, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kolhapur have registered highest number of SMEs in the State. These SMEs are registered mostly by the youths between the age group of 21 to 35 years.

Villages experiences economic growth

The villages adjoining the industrial areas have seen a significant change in lifestyle and economy. Karmad village, has witnessed economic growth, with the five star Shendra MIDC and Auric located in the vicinity. The village has around twenty banks and credit institutions, including various nationalized banks. The businesses here have a monthly turnover of Rs 3 to 5 lakhs. Similarly, other villages near the industrial areas are also flourishing.

Industries exporting to 80 countries

Industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are exporting to 80 countries worldwide, and entrepreneurs are now coming forward to manufacture defense materials, drones and spare parts for railways, promoting growth in the region.

Auric attracts investment of Rs 7000 crore

Till date, the Shendra phase of the DMIC has bagged investments of Rs 7000 crore from 191 small and large companies. At present, 16 companies have started production and 50 units are under construction. The Bidkin phase has bagged Rs 1500 crore.

Number of SMEs registered in Marathwada (In lakh):

District SMEs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,09,207

Nanded: 37,843

Beed: 34,213

Jalna: 33,803

Latur: 33,780

Dharashiv: 26,168

Parbhani: 22,633

Hingoli: 11,940

Registered SMEs in the State:

District: SMEs

Nashik: 1,24,217

Nagpur: 1,14,305

Kolhapur: 1,06,861

Ahmednagar: 92,168

Palghar: 85,212

Raigad: 84,664

Solapur: 84,231

Jalgaon: 60,312

Sangli: 59,407

Buldhana : 32,433

Akola: 26,866

Chandrapur: 22,623

Gadchiroli: 8,589