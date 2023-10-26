Marathwada soars as a global export hub

Emerging as an export powerhouse: Exports value Rs 24000 crore

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an impressive display of industrial might, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has firmly established itself as a significant player in India's export landscape. Over 5000 thriving industries are exporting their products to more than 80 countries. The exports from all over the region are valued at a staggering Rs 24,000 crore.

Renowned as a major center for the manufacturing sector, the city has also witnessed substantial growth in the information technology industry. Additionally, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has emerged as a leading hub for automotive industries and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The service sector has experienced notable expansion as well. The city's prowess extends to diverse sectors such as automobile, pharmaceuticals, agri-biotech, brewery and distillery, steel and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), engineering and chemicals, and information technology (IT) and electronics. The city has also stood 4th in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection nationwide.

Venturing into the new sectors

With an increasing entrepreneurial spirit, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is now witnessing a surge of interest in the production of defense materials, drones, and spare parts for railways, further fueling the region's growth.

IT companies spearheading projects

The city's IT companies are spearheading innovative projects on a global scale. Furthermore, the demand for automobile products manufactured here has reached international markets, contributing to the city's substantial export orders. Maharashtra, of which the city is a part, accounts for approximately 24 percent of the country's total exports, with the Marathwada region playing a significant role in this achievement.

Air cargo services remain at 2 to 2.5 percent

Notably, the city's reliance on air cargo services for exports has dwindled to a mere 2 to 2.5 percent. Entrepreneurs have been deterred by issues such as lack of connectivity, higher fares compared to other cargo options, and overall inconvenience.