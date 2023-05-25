Marks memo, migration certificate to be given on June 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary announced that the marks memo and migration certificate of those candidates who have passed in February-March 2023 would be distributed on June 5.

With the declaration of the result, students were able to take printouts of subject-marks details while the original marks memo is made available 10 days after the result.

The students will be able to obtain the marks memo at 3 pm their respective higher secondary school or junior college on June 5.

Process to apply for recounting begins today

Those students who wish to seek a recounting of marks or copy the answer book for re-evaluation will have to apply online on the link (http://verfication.mh-hsc.ac.in) or through the schools and junior colleges.

The date for applying recounting of marks is between May 26 and June 5 while one will have to submit the online application for the obtaining copy of answer books from May 26 to June 14. The fee for recounting of each subject is Rs 50 while candidates will have to pay Rs 400 for seeking a copy of each subject online.

The divisional office said that it is mandatory to obtain a copy of the answer book first before re-evaluation. The candidates will apply in the prescribed format for the re-evaluation by paying fees of Rs 300 within five days of receiving the copy of the answer book. The students were urged to approach the State Board for any other details.