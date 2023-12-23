Marriageable youths meet held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to create a role model for the new generation of Jain community, a grand national level marriageable youth meet was organized for aspirant youths through ‘Bandhan 2023’ organized by Pulak Manch Parivar Raja Bazar recently. In all, 360 youths had registered their direct participation in the meeting. Release of ‘Bandhan 2023’ book was also held on the occasion.

The meet was organized at Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal prangan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the Sakal Digambar Jain community. The youths expressed their expectations regarding their life partners. Most of the youths wanted a partners who has no bad habits and respects the parents. Justice KU Chandiwal, Panchayat president Lalit Patni, senior member DB Kasliwal and others were present.