Married couple’s video viral, 2 booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two persons were booked with Pundliknagar Police Station for allegedly shooting a video of a married couple and making it viral on social media.

According to the details, the married couple from the city had gone to Mumbai on a visit. After taking Darshan at Siddhivinayak Temple, the couple was travelling to Juhu Choupati by Municipal Corporation bus. Two persons made the couple’s video clip of their bus journey and posted on social media. The incident took place on May 2.

Police inspector of Pundliknagar Police Station Rajashri Aade said that a case was registered under the different provisions of the Information Technology Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman. The accused have been identified as Mahadev Jagannath Jhol (22, Washimbe, Karmala, Solapur) and Akash Banose. Police arrested Mahadev Jhol.

The woman in her complaint stated that a person sitting near them on the bus in Mumbai made a video clip when she was travelling with her husband towards Juhu Choupati on May 2.

The same video was uploaded on Facebook as Karmala Film Production and Mahadev Jhol Entertainment. When the complainant’s sister came to know about it. She informed her married sister. The woman rushed to Cyber Police Station a the image of the couple was maligned. After a preliminary enquiry, a case was registered with Pundliknagar Police Station. PI Rajashri Aade arrested Mahadev Jhol. Rajashri Aade is on the case.