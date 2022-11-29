Married niece raped by maternal uncle

Aurangabad: The incident of rape of a married niece by an uncle took place on Friday in a village under Shillegaon police station limits and a case has been registered against the uncle.

According to police, the uncle had come as a guest at the house of a married niece in a village in Gangapur tehsil on November 25. Taking advantage of the fact that there was no one in the house he raped the niece. The victim told this matter to the relatives. She then filed a complaint in the Shillegaon police station on Friday. Accordingly, the police have registered a case under various sections against the uncle. PSI PS Sakhle is further investigating the case.