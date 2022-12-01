Married woman molested in Waluj industrial area

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police booked a man for molesting and threatening a 24-year-old married woman in Waluj MIDC area.

Police said, two years the 24-year-old married woman came with her family to Waluj MIDC area. There she met accused Nilesh Dattu Gangurde. He tried to create closeness with her. As she ignored him, he used to chase her wherever she went. A week back, the victim and her husband left Waluj industrial area and went to another place. Still, Nilesh used to contact her on the phone and threatened to defame her. The woman was afraid and told her about this incident to her husband. Her husband supported and convinced her. The woman then lodged a complaint against Nilesh with Waluj MIDC police while PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.