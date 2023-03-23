Martyrs Day programme held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A programme was organised by the All India Students Federation and All India Youth Federation at Paithan Gate on the Martyr’s Day on Thursday evening. Patriotic songs like ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’ were sung in recognition and to honour the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. In a live scene, actor Umesh Ingale performed the role of Bhagwat Singh, Vishal Borade performed Sukhdev and Yogesh Salve acted as Rajguru. Citizens were present in large numbers. Krushna Hiwrale, Vikas Gaikwad, Milind Kakde, Pravin Ghatvisave, Sunil Kharat and others were present.