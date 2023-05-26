Mass sacred thread ceremony performed on 41 batus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mass sacred thread ceremony was held on 41 batus by the Deshastha Rigvedi Brahman mandal on Friday.

In the ceremony held at Kulswamini marriage hall, Cidco, batus not only the city but also from other districts participated in the ceremony. The religious activities began at 6 am with Chaul vidhi. After Matrubhojan, rituals such as mangalashtak, Hom Havan and Bhikshaval were performed in order. Mandar Kulkarni guruji and his associates performed the rituals. Mandal president Naresh Joshi, vice president Ravi Jehurkar, Ananta Kulkarni, Amol Pandav, Ambadas Kulkarni and others were present.