Mass thread ceremony programmes to be held in city in May and June

250 ceremonies, 9 auspicious occasions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is all set to host more than 250 ceremonies of the sacred 'Thread ceremony' or 'Upanayana Sanskar' (Munj) in the months of May and June. This ceremony is one of the prominent religious ceremonies for the Hindu community and is held when a boy turns eight years old. According to the organisers, some families will organise a separate function for the thread ceremony, while others will participate in the mass thread ceremony. Traders have also started displaying necessary items required for the ceremony.

At what age is the ceremony held

According to sacred scriptures, the ceremony is performed when a boy turns eight years old. There is no need to see the Gurubal (positioning of the planet Jupiter) till this age. However, the Gurubal has to be seen in a higher age group.

Who can perform Munj in Chaturmas

There are 15 auspicious days for the ceremony in Gaun-Chaturmas. Those students in foreign countries for education or cannot perform Munj due to some reasons, can perform the ceremony in Gaun-Chaturmas. As per panchang, those studying Vedas after Munj, should not perform the Upanayana at this time.

Ceremony costs similar to marriage

For Munj, everything from marriage hall, invitations to Peshwai turban, clothes, return gifts and food items have to be prepared like a wedding. Hence the munj costs as much as a wedding. As the cost increases, many people get their children enrolled in a mass thread ceremony. Many social organisations who have organised mass thread ceremonies have received significant registrations.

Upanayan Sanskar dates:

Month Dates

May 1,10,21,22,24,25,30

June 6 and 7

Auspicious dates in Gaun/Chaturmas

April 24 and 25

May 20 and 28

July 5 and 7

August 18,22,27

October 24 and 31

November 2,3,22 and 29