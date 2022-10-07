Massia delegation meets MIDC regional officer Girase

Put forward pending issues of the industries

Aurangabad:

A delegation of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) met the newly appointed regional officer of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Chetan Girase at MIDC office on Friday.

The delegation was led by Massia president Kiran Jagtap. He gave detailed information about the Massia organization and their work. He said that till date the organization has always given priority to solve the problems of micro, small and medium enterprises and is trying to solve the pending problems in Chikalthana and Waluj industrial areas. He raised the pending issues of entrepreneurs with units located outside the industrial zones. The delegation said that if these issues are resolved, the industrial estate in Aurangabad and the entrepreneurs will definitely make further progress.

Girase expressed his appreciation for the work of the organization and assured the delegation that all the pending issues will be resolved. Massia vice presidents Anil Patil, Bhagwan Raut, secretary Rahul Mogale, treasurer Suresh Khillare, Pralhad Gaikwad, Udyog Samvad joint editor Sarjerao Salunke, members Manish Agrawal, Arjun Gaikwad and others were present on the occasion.