Massive milk bonanza for Kojagiri celebration

4.5 lakh liters of milk, 300 kg of masala, 3 kg of saffron for Kojagiri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kojagiri Purnima is on Saturday. On this occasion, four and a half lakh liters of milk will be supplied to the city. Apart from this, 300 kg of milk masala and 3 kg of saffron have been sold. However, due to the lunar eclipse on Kojagiri, the traders are confused whether the citizens will celebrate Kojagiri on Saturday or Sunday.

Two to two and a half lakh liters of milk is sold in the city every day. The demand grows twice during Kojagiri. Various milk supply cooperatives have planned to supply four and a half lakh liters of milk. However, the is confusion whether the citizens will celebrate Kojagiri on Saturday or Sunday. Pradeep Patil, managing director of 'Mahanand' informed that it is difficult to estimate the same.

Saffron costs Rs 3.40 lakh per kg

Although saffron is sold in the market throughout the year, the highest sale is reported on Kojagiri. A pinch of saffron is added to the masala milk. Last year, the price of saffron in Kojagari was Rs 2.80 lakh per kg, it has increased by Rs 60000 and now it is Rs 3.40 lakh per kg. In all, 3 kg of saffron will be sold in the market.

Milk masala costs around Rs 3500 per kg

Around 300 kg of milk masala from various companies is sold in the city for Kojagiri. It is currently selling at Rs 3500 per kg. Milk masala distributor Vilas Sahuji informed that grocers have taken milk masala from wholesalers for sale on Kojagiri.