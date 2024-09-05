Maulana Azad College gets Best Green Club Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Maulana Azad College was honoured with the ‘Best Green Club Award of 2023-2024 for its outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability. The recognition is awarded by the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

Over the past year, Maulana Azad College has implemented several green initiatives, including extensive tree-planting drives, water-saving initiatives, waste-reduction programmes, and the installation of

the eco-friendly path.

The college's Green Club, led by a dedicated team of students and faculty, has also been instrumental in organising workshops, clean-up drives and sustainability seminars.

College Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui emphasised the importance of continued dedication to environmental stewardship and encouraged other institutions to adopt similar practices. The Green Club's success underscores Maulana Azad College's role as a leader in fostering a greener and more sustainable future.

Dr Farhat Jamal (chairman MAET and president MAES) congratulated the principal, Green Club Faculty Coordinator Dr Ashfaque Khan and the entire Green Club team for their exemplary leadership and vision.