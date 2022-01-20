MCCA terms coaching classes as business, demands justice

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Maharashtra Coaching Classes Association (MCCA) termed private coaching classes as business as per the shop act licence.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, State president of the Association P M Wagh said that all other businesses while their classes were closed.

“It is injustice with us. We will not tolerate henceforth. The classes will continue offline in 27 districts of the State by following all Covid guidelines. The local administration should not treat students and teachers like dacoits or robbers on the pretext of checking, otherwise, a State-wide agitation will be launched,” he said.

P M Wagh said that the students who are in 11th now cannot solve questions of 9th standards.

He said that it was wrong to keep coaching classes closed at a time education standard of the students had gone down because of the promotion of students to the next class.

“Do those who participate in the procession, election and public meetings not get infected from Covid,” Sandeep Mhaske, the vice-president of the MCCA.

He said that how coaching classes can be closed when the examinations are near. Its secretary Dnyaneshwar Dhakne said that the offline classes affiliated with the association would remain open for offline teaching in the State by taking all measures.

Appasaheb Mhaske, Ajabrao Manvar and others demanded that the private coaching classes should be permitted for the offline classes with 50 per cent strength on the line of other sectors.