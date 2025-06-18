MCOCA slapped on Ravi Kale gang for brutal farmland robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a strong move against organized crime, city police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the notorious Ravi Jagtap Kale gang for a violent dacoity in Gangapur tehsil. Six members, including ringleader Kale, now face serious charges under the stringent law. Commissioner of police Pravin Pawar approved the action on 17 June.

The gang had struck around 1 am on 16 April, raiding a farm near Srushti Hotel in Nandgaon area of Gangapur tehsil. As per the complaint by Vilas Sark, seven to eight men assaulted his family with wooden sticks while shouting, “Bring out the valuables!” They looted cash, gold, and silver ornaments, and also fled with three sheep and two goats valued at Rs 1.17 lakh.

Waluj police registered the case and, during investigation, uncovered the gang’s past involvement in similar crimes. Those booked including gang leader Ravi Kale (28, Shindishirsgaon), Raju alias Tuntunya Kale (30), Aditya alias Bhoytya Kale, Ulya alias Kullya Bhosale, Daslya alias Mohit Kale and Chipya Pawar. Police confirmed the accused had formed a gang and planned crimes deliberately. Kale alone has prior charges of murder, dacoity, assault, theft, threats, and rioting, while his aides too face serious cases. To break the gang’s criminal network, MCOCA was invoked. Assistant commissioner of police (Cantonment division) Sanjay Sanap is now leading the probe.