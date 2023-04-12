MCOCA to be imposed on accused robbing trader of Rs 27.5L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four members robbing a cotton trader of Rs 27.50 lakh were arrested recently. Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta has taken a decision to book these accused under the sections of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime ACT (MCOCA) as all of them have a criminal background, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

According to the details, a cotton trader Sainath Tayade was going to his native place in Gangapur with Rs 27.50 lakh in his car after selling the cotton on February 20. Four gang members Deepak Barde, Praveen Raut, Devidas Rore, and Hemant Wagh robbed him at a gunpoint in the jurisdiction of the Daulatabad police station.

The crime branch police then arrested Barde and Raut and seized Rs 6.91 lakh from them. During the investigation, it was found that Barde has established this gang with the intention to rob Tayade and the accused had a criminal background. CP Dr Gupta has granted permission to impose MCOCA sections on the accused. ACP Ashok Thorat is further investigating the case. The police action was executed by PI Aghav, Daulatabad PI Vinod Salgarkar, PSI Sachin Wayal, ASI Dwarkadas Bhange, Mahadev Dane, Deepali Sonawane and others.