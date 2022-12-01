Measles outbreak in Vijaynagar and Nehrunagar

Aurangabad:

Measles is spreading rapidly in the city and the number of affected children is increasing. An outbreak of measles has occurred in Vijayanagar, Chikalthana and Nehrunagar in Garkheda. On Thursday, 7 more children have tested positive for measles and 14 suspected children have been found.

The municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that the health department has instructed to give an additional dose of vaccine to the children aged 9 months to 5 years. Seven children have been reported positive in the city on Thursday. Among the children infected with measles are three from Vijayanagar, one from Kaiser Colony, one from Baijipura and two from Bhavaninagar. Also, 14 children have been identified as suspects.