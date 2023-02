Meera Shinde gets Ph D in Pol Sci

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D upon Meera Laxman Shinde in Political Science.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Bhartiya Loksabhet Maharashtratil Lokpratinidhichya Rajkiya Karyacha Chikitsak Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Vandana Mahure, research guide, Department of Political Science, Deogiri College. Meera is a senior assistant at the registrar’s office of Bamu.