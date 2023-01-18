Meet of English Literary Association held

Aurangabad: English Literary Association was inaugurated at the Government College of Arts and Science recently.

A 'Meet The Author' programme was organised to present the literary creativity of teachers and students.

A professor from the Department of English of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Uttam Ambhore and a Professor from Deogiri College Manik Bhatane were the chief guests.

Head of the department English of the college Dr Vasant Shedge was the guest of honour. College Principal Dr R H Satpute presided over the function. The dignitaries guided and mesmerised the audience with their wonderful poetry. Dr Nawal Thorat introduced the dignitaries.

The students of BA (third year) Manali Wagh, Vaishnavi Takalkar, Rukhaiya Dawoodi, Arya Phaltankar and Sakshi Pawar conducted the proceeding of the programme.

The winners of the essay competition were given certificates. The names of the winners are Sneha Deepak Urgunde, Sneha Suradkar, Shampurnavi, Shaikh Moin Ibrahim, Manika Nandan, Sk Shadmeen and Khan Munnaza.