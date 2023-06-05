Meeting in presence of Pawar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2023 09:55 PM 2023-06-05T21:55:09+5:30 2023-06-05T21:55:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A two-day social and religious solidarity meeting will be held in the city in the presence of ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A two-day social and religious solidarity meeting will be held in the city in the presence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The meeting will be start at Einstein Hall, Mahatma Gandhi Mission University on June 6 at 2 pm. Only invitees are allowed to attend the meeting, said organiser Sheshrao Chavan.Open in app