Meeting in presence of Pawar

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2023 09:55 PM 2023-06-05T21:55:09+5:30 2023-06-05T21:55:09+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A two-day social and religious solidarity meeting will be held in the city in the presence of ...

Meeting in presence of Pawar | Meeting in presence of Pawar

Meeting in presence of Pawar

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A two-day social and religious solidarity meeting will be held in the city in the presence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The meeting will be start at Einstein Hall, Mahatma Gandhi Mission University on June 6 at 2 pm. Only invitees are allowed to attend the meeting, said organiser Sheshrao Chavan.

Open in app
Tags : Sheshrao chavan Sheshrao chavan ncp Congress Party Nationalist Congress Party Of Sharad Pawar Nationalist Congress Party Congress Nationalist Congress Party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party Sharad Pawar Ysr Congress Party National Congress Party Congress Party Finance Minister Mahatma Gandhi Mission University