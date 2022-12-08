Mega blood donation camp in CTR on Dec 10

Aurangabad: Like every year, this year also, the CTR company has organised a mega blood donation camp and special week on its 58th anniversary on December 10. Various programmes have been organised in the company premises under the guidance of company vice chairman Anil Kumar and director Prajakta Kumar. Managing director VK Waghchaure and executive director RV Talegaonkar have appealed to the officials and employees to be present in large numbers for the blood donation camp. Kumar wished good luck for the blood donation camp.