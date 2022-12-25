Mega cleanliness drive sees large scale participation

-Work of Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan

-50000 volunteers participate in the mega cleanliness drive

-748 tonnes of garbage picked up in the drive

Aurangabad: The Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan conducted Maha Swachhata Abhiyan in the city, Cantonment and Waluj industrial area on Sunday. As many as 50,000 volunteers of the Pratishthan participated in this mega cleanliness drive. A total of 748 tonnes of garbage was collected from 87 roads in the city between 7 am to 10 am.

The campaign was inaugurated at Kranti Chowk at 8 am in the presence of Shiv Sena Thackeray group leader Chandrakant Khaire, Sachindada Dharmadhikari and Municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary. A mega cleanliness drive was implemented in the city by Dharmadhikari Pratishthan in 2019. Around 27,000 volunteers had participated in the drive. After the corona crisis was over, the cleanliness campaign was again implemented on Sunday. About 50,000 volunteers from all around Maharashtra participated in the drive. The members had brought their own shovels, bags and brooms. The drive started by sweeping the roads and collecting garbage from the main roads and dividers. All the members were wearing masks.

The municipal corporation had provided 292 garbage vans, 18 compactors, 12 tractors and tippers along with Hyva to collect the waste collected during the drive. Pratishthan's volunteers who had traveled through the night from all corners of Maharashtra reached the place assigned to them at 6 am. Everyone had brought brooms, garbage bags, shovels and bins. The campaign ended at 10 am and the volunteers then gathered at the Cantonment weekly market ground for the closing ceremony.

Drive held in these areas

Shivajinagar, Sutgirani, Seven Hill, Cidco Bus Stand, Mukundwadi, Ramnagar, Airport, Chikalthana, Shahgunj, Roshangate, Katkat Gate, Hudco, TV Centre, Jalgaon road, Harsul, Delhi gate, Aamkhas ground, Begampura, Town hall, Mill corner, Bus Stand, Samarthnagar, Mahaveer Chowk, Jalna road, Balajinagar, Jawahar Colony, Padegaon, Mitmita, Bajajnagar, Pandharpur and Waluj.

Volunteers arrive from all over Maharashtra

Members participated from Jalna, Beed, Tuljapur, Solapur, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Chalisgaon, Dhule, Jamner, Raver, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Pandharpur, Latur, Sawda and Barhanpur.

Message of keeping the city clean

The responsibility of keeping this historic city, which is heading towards a smart city, is now on the citizens. The volunteers said that it is everyone's duty to keep Aurangabad clean and beautiful with a motto of 'My Garbage, My Responsibility'.

Children also participated in the drive

Volunteers from Solapur were busy cleaning the road from Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk to Sutgirni Chowk. One of the volunteers, Bhagyesh Amol Sutar, a resident of Solapur and a student of class two, was also working to clean the city. He came to Aurangabad with his father. His hard work attracted the attention of the citizens.

Enthusiasm of seniors

There was great enthusiasm among senior volunteers. Despite working continuously for three hours, there was no sign of tiredness on the faces of these volunteers even for a moment. Senior volunteer Tukaram Kumbhare said, everyone should participate in cleaning work and keep the city clean.