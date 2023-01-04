Mega job fair in Bamu

Aurangabad: The Traning and Placement Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and First Fly Corporation will jointly organise a mega job fair at the main auditorium of the campus on January 6.

Prominent companies of the district and Pune will participate in the fair. Job opportunities will be available for those who have completed various degrees, diplomas and postgraduate courses. The registration process will commence at 9.30 am.

The interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Training and Placement officer Dr Girish Kale said that the details about the companies and vacant posts in the different companies are made available at the university’s portal.