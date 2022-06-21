Mega yoga event at Ellora Caves

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 21:

The Sure Swift Strikers Brigade, of the Indian Army’s Agnibaaz Division, today celebrated the eighth International Day of Yoga, with a difference. The jawans along with students and officials and personnel from various government departments in the district, performed yoga asanas, on the campus of the world heritage Ellora Caves, to mark the day, early this morning. The event aimed at creating awareness amongst the people by highlighting the importance of yoga and its benefits under the theme was ‘Yoga for Mankind’.

The army officials and personnel, their family members and the officials and personnel from the District Administration, Archaeological Survey of India, India Tourism, Directorate of State Tourism and other departments participated in the yoga event. Thousands of persons including students from Kendriya Vidyalaya School (KVS) have participated in the yoga event.

Earlier, the yoga workshop was also arranged from June 6 to 19 before the conduct of the mega event. The videos and other stuff available on the website of Ayush Mantralaya were used to create awareness.

The event organised by the Indian Army was participated by all government offices in the district enthusiastically. One jawan put on the attire of Charlie Chaplin to attract the attention of viewers. The district collector Sunil Chavan, Colonel (Cantonment Regiment) Mahavir Singh ASI’s Rajneesh Singh, assistant superintending archaeologist Dr Prashant Sonawane, tehsildar Surendra Deshmukh, ASI (Ellora) official Rajesh Waklekar, KVS students and jawans of Cantonment Regiment. Around 1,000 participants attended the yoga event.

Col. Manish Tiwari made an introductory speech, R J Teja conducted the proceedings and Col. Mahaveer Singh proposed a vote of thanks.