Members of the Maratha community stage a nine hour protest at GMCH

Maratha youth's family accepts Rs 10 lakh cheque from administration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The family of a 28-year-old Maratha youth, Ganesh Kakasaheb Kuber, who died by suicide on Thursday demanding reservation for the community, accepted a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from the district administration on Friday.

Kuber's funeral was performed late at night at his native village. Before committing suicide, he had written a text on his body stating that his dead body should not be burnt until the Maratha community gets reservation.

On Friday, the members of the Maratha community staged a 9 hours protest at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where his body was kept. The district administration handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Kuber's grandfather and brother, keeping in mind the possibility of a tense atmosphere.

The family initially refused to accept the cheque, expressing outrage and saying, "We will earn lakhs of money, but will our son come back?" However, after understanding that it was a relief fund that would be useful for the education of Kuber's children, the grandfather accepted the cheque.

The protesters at the GMCH demanded that a case be filed against Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who had made offensive statements against reservation. They also refused to take possession of Kuber's body until his wife was guaranteed a government job.

100 policemen deployed

Around 100 policemen, including deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate, additional superintendent Sunil Lanjewar, and other senior officials were present at the GMCH. The weekly leave of the police was also cancelled.

Additional collector hands over the cheque

Additional collector Arvind Lokhande himself entered the GMCH with the cheque at 3 pm, but the family initially refused to accept it. However, after understanding that it was a relief fund, the grandfather accepted the cheque.