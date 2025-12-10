Menstrual hygiene drive keeps girls in class

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Menstrual hygiene is a basic right for every girl. Once considered a private matter, it is now recognised as a national concern. The 2018 Bollywood film Pad Man brought the issue into public discussion, highlighting the importance of breaking taboos and ensuring menstrual dignity challenges that continue to affect thousands of girls today.

Girls missing school

For many adolescents, menstruation is both physically painful and emotionally overwhelming. Proper hygiene is critical, yet access remains limited for several families. A CSMC survey reveals that nearly 60% of girls miss school for about eight days every month during their periods. The inability to purchase sanitary pads, lack of availability, financial hardship, and parental neglect especially in slum areas remain the major causes of absenteeism.

CSMC launches district-wide initiative

To tackle this issue, CSMC launched a district-wide menstrual hygiene initiative on October 11, International Day of the Girl Child. Sanitary pads are being distributed across 50 schools, benefiting nearly 3,500 adolescent girls who either menstruate or will soon begin and cannot afford pads. A total of 25,000 pad packets have already been supplied based on school requirements. Each school has a designated lady teacher responsible for maintaining stock and updating the Savitri Education Control Room.

Real-life impact

The Savitri Control Room tracks girls’ attendance daily. When irregularities are detected, CSMC counsellors visit the students’ homes.

In one case from Mukundwadi, a Class 6 girl had missed school for several days. Counsellors discovered she had been experiencing her first menstrual cycle for nearly a month, and her family could not afford treatment. CSMC arranged her medical care, facilitated hospital visits, and ensured she received diagnosis and treatment for sickle anaemia and severe blood loss. She is now healthy and attending school regularly.

Another case from N-7 involved an eighth-standard girl living with her working sisters. She was frequently absent due to similar issues. Counsellors took her for medical tests, provided treatment, and she is now attending school consistently.

Ensuring health and support

Poor menstrual hygiene can lead to infections, blood loss, and other health complications. Recognising this, CSMC has appointed four counsellors to guide students, parents, and teachers, ensuring girls receive timely support, hygiene awareness, and emotional care.

“When we visit schools and meet the girls, we realise how many suffer silently. Through this initiative, our aim is to help as many girls as possible,” said counsellor Sarita Thorat.

Promoting education and attendance

Through this effort, CSMC aims to ensure that no underprivileged girl misses school due to her period. This initiative is solely intended to promote girl child education and improve her regular school attendance.