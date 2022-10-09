Mental health week at district hospital

Aurangabad:

Mental health awareness week is being implemented under the guidance of district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf at district civil hospital. A film was shown to hospital officials and relatives of patients on Saturday. Dr Jitendra Dongre, Dr Uday Rajput, Dr Mahesh Markad, Dr Dayanand Kamble, Dr Sanjay Wakodkar and others were present on the occasion.