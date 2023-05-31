Mercury at 41 degrees on Wednesday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The scorching summer heat has increased in the city since the end of May, and the Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

This year, the citizens are facing intense summer heat in the month of May. During the entire month, the temperature remained at 41 degrees for almost 6 days. For 8 days the temperature was recorded at 40 degrees. Citizens are experiencing the heat of the sun from 9 am onwards and even the minimum temperature during the night is not providing any relief from heat. Coolers and air conditions are running round the clock to keep the temperature in control.