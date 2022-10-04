Meritorious students upset over reservation for medical officers in PG admissions

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The State Government gave 20 per cent reservation in postgraduate medical courses admissions at Government Colleges for the academic year 2022-23 for the in-service medical officers.

PG aspirants submitted a memorandum to Medical Education Minister to draw his attention towards the issue.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the decision of reservation to in-service medical officers is an injustice with non-service meritorious candidates.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) completed the registration for the PG courses on September 26. All the candidates registered for the course till then. The Government took the decision of giving reservation to in-service medical officers after this date.

Many PG aspirants did not register for admission in private colleges hoping to get admissions to Government Colleges.

The aspirants said that the decision taken at the eleventh hour would reduce seats for the meritorious students. They said that meritorious students would deprive of admission to Government Medical Colleges. They made a demand with the minister that the new decision should be implemented from the next academic year.