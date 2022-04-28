MESA’s Education Council held

Aurangabad, April 28:

The first-ever Education Council of Maharashtra English School Association (MESA) was held in the city on Tuesday for English school principals and headmasters.

Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Mundhe inaugurated the council while MLCs Vikram Kale and Ambadas Danve were the chief guests.

MESA president Pravin Awhale, chief spokesperson Pralhad Shinde-Hastekar, working president Hanuman Bhondwe, vice president Nagesh Joshi, general secretaries Vishwasrao Dabhade and Dr Sanjay Patil, district president Ratnakar Phalke and Sandeep Lagame Patil were present.

Reviewing the three years of work of the organisation, Pralhad Shinde said that 12 demands are pending with the government. Dhananjay Munde said that he would take up the issue with the Government within eight days.

He also said that a letter would be issued at the Government level so that parents should pay fees before the end of the academic year. There were two sessions at the education conference. Adv Milind Joshi spoke on the law and CA Amol Lodha guided on finance and income tax.

In the valedictory ceremony, Deputy Director of Education (Aurangabad Division) Anil Sable, Education Officer M K Deshmukh also guided. Manoj Patil, Valmik Surase and Namdev Sonawane and others were also present.