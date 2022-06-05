Message of environment conservation by planting trees

Environment Day: Organized by Lokmat Campus Club, Olympic Association and Divisional Sports Complex

Aurangabad, June 5:

A tree plantation drive was held at the Divisional Sports Complex in Garkheda area jointly by the Lokmat Campus Club, Aurangabad District Olympic Association (ADOA) and Divisional Sports Complex as part of the World Environment Day on Sunday. A message of environment conservation was conveyed through tree planting.

A tree plantation drive was organized at 7 am in the divisional sports complex premises. The ecological balance is deteriorating day by day due to large scale deforestation. The deteriorating balance of the environment has led to problems such as erratic and incomplete rainfall and extreme heat. In order to overcome this effectively, it is necessary to recognize the need of the hour and to maintain the balance of the environment by planting and cultivating a large number of trees. With this in view, tree planting was organized in the premises of the divisional sports complex on Environment Day.

Sports officer Chandrasekhar Ghuge, ADOA secretary Govind Sharma, vice president Kuljit Singh Daroga, Skating and Cycling Association secretary Bhikan Ambe, vice president Vikas Ghogre, Volleyball Association secretary Satish Pathak, Softball Association secretary Santosh Avchar, Archery Association secretary Laxmikant Khichi along with other dignitaries and students were present on this occasion.

Joy on faces

The students decided not only to plant trees but also to cultivate them. After planting, the students also watered the seedlings. The joy of tree plantation was visible on the faces of the students.