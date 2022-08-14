Mete's death has caused immeasurable loss to Maharashtra

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Former MLC Vinayak Mete, the founder of Shiv Sangram Party, passed away in an accident early on Sunday. Leaders of all parties and members of social organizations in the city expressed deep grief over the death of Mete.

The accidental death of Mete is a painful, unbelievable, heart-wrenching news. I have shared a bond with him since my college days. He will always be remembered for his tireless efforts to empower not only the Maratha community but the common man of all communities, said Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition, legislative council.

We used to come together in many agitations and meetings for the demand of Maratha reservation. Sometimes our stances were opposing but he never expressed his displeasure in this matter. His departure has caused a great loss to the Maratha community and Maharashtra, said Dr Shivanand Bhanuse, spokesperson, Sambhaji Brigade.

Vinayak Mete was the head of the Shivsangram party. He never left his social agenda and principle. Marathwada has lost a true leader due to his death who spent his whole life for the community, Kishore Chavan, district president, Shiv Sangram Party.