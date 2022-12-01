Metrewar now deputy transport commissioner

Aurangabad:

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Sanjay Metrewar has been given the charge of the post of deputy transport commissioner (Administration) in Mumbai, and Vijay Kathole, deputy RTO, Jalna has accepted the additional charge of Aurangabad RTO. Metrewar had joined Aurangabad RTO as deputy RTO from Mumbai on April 16, 2018. The then RTO Satish Sadamate retired on June 30, 2020. Since then Metrewar was also given the additional charge of RTO.