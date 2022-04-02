MGM Clover Dale 3rd in national contest

Aurangabad, April 2: The MGM Clover Dale School came third in the national-level the “Best Out of Waste Competition” organized by Hema Foundation, Mumbai, recently. More than 108 schools participated. The winners were: First-Jaipur, second-Kota and Thane, third – Jaipur, Sonipat and MGM Clover Dale School.

Five students of class VIII Shravani Kakade, Gauri Bagal, Vaidehi Samindare, Shravani Charpelwar and Gargi Ahire participated on behalf of the MGM Clover Dale school. Under the guidance of the art teacher Samadhan Ankush, the students created an "All in One Creative Table" using waste water bottles, cardboard boxes and bottle caps.

School director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jaju, principal and coordinator Varsha Potdar congratulated the students. Suraj Shinde and Nusrat Chaudhary supported the team.