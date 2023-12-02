MGM Heritage Run to be hosted on Dec 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) will host the 'MGM Heritage Run 2023 Marathon', at 6 am, on December 10, to create awareness about the conservation of the city’s cherished heritage.

The organisers have appealed to citizens to participate in the event in large numbers. Male and female participants in the age groups of 14-16, 17-35, 36-45, 46-55, and 55 years and above can run for 5, 10, 5, 3, and 3 km respectively. The entry is completely free but registration is mandatory.

The top five runners in all groups will be awarded prizes and all the participants will receive certificates. The total prizes for the marathon are Rs 1.125 lakh. Interested citizens can register their names through the Google form (https://forms.gle/FJC67JqzBSwZBJWk9) or on the MGM University website (www.mgmu.ac.in) up to December 8. One may contact Dr Shashikant Singh for details. The marathon will start from the MGM Stadium in the presence of dignitaries.