MGM organises seminar on Gender Journalism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mahatma Gandhi Mission University’s College of Journalism and Mass Communication to organise a one-day workshop on ‘Let’s talk Gender Journalism’ at Vinoba Bhave

auditorium in MGM campus on Saturday. The workshop will commence at 9.30 a.m. and would be concluding at 5 p.m. Topics like ‘gender sensatization’ and ‘gender equality’ will be emphasized for discussion. The assistant manager of Arpan Institute, Sharmishtha Bhosle and Journalist Priyanka Tupe will be interacting with the students. The principal, Rekha Shelke has appealed interested participants to attend the workshop in large numbers.