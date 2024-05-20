MGM students producing 3 full length movies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of the School of Film Arts of MGM University started the production of three feature films (full-length).

The programme of movies Muburat was held at Chintangah in the presence of directors Chandrakant Kulkarni and Pratima Joshi, writer Prashant Dalvi, Dr Anand Nikalje, Neena Nikalje, university registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, dean Dr Rekha Shelke, head of School of Film Arts Shiv Kadam, journalist Prashant Pawar and Jai Kadam.

Chandrakant Kulkarni said that a career in the film industry for the students of the university would be easy in future as students are learning many things practically. The movie ‘Chand Sanse’ directed by the School of Film Arts received a national award. The university also produced a movie based on the novel by R R Borade.

Currently, three movies- Sudha (Marathi), Gray and Bojh (Hindi movies) are being produced by the students of the university. Dr Ashish Gadekar and Shiv Kadam also spoke.