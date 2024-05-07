MGM to hold CETs from May 16 to 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will conduct three different common entrance tests (CETs) from May 16 to 18 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The process of online form submission has started for the test. The three CETs are held for admission to Engineering, Designing and non-engineering courses.

The aspirants of Engineering courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Data Science, Information Technology, Computer Science, Civil and Mechanical will appear for the examination on May 18.

The CETs for non-engineering courses will be arranged on May 16 and 17. The courses included BA, BCom, B. SC, BCA, BBA (undergraduate) and MA, MCA, MBA, M Sc, PG courses in Chemistry, Physics, Journalism, Forensic Science, Bio-Technology, Music, Film, Photography, Drama, Commerce, Hotel Management, Fine Art, Management, Bio-Informatics, Animation, Mathematics, Economics, Psychology, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, English, Gandhian Studies, Legal Studies, Pharmaceutical Science. For registration, students may contact the examination department of the university.

University Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal said that the university implements student-centric policies while maintaining the quality of higher education. He said that the university making all efforts for the holistic development of students.