MGM to mark 43rd foundation day on Dec 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) will celebrate its 43rd foundation day on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 5 pm at the MGM Cricket Stadium, N-6, Cidco. Dnyanpith Award-winning writer and thinker Damodar Mauzo will be the chief guest, while Jana Small Finance Bank managing director and JNEC alumnus Ajay Kanwal will be the special guest.

The foundation day ceremony and “Aao Ujala Karen” programme will be held between 4 pm and 7 pm. MGM, founded on December 20, 1982, has made significant contributions in education, healthcare and research, earning national and international recognition.