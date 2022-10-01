Mhada undertakes GIS mapping of its 297 hectares of land in Marathwada

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The Aurangabad Housing and Area Development Board (AHADB), a unit of the

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has decided to move with the pace of time. It will be developing an advanced computerised system for all its land using Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) by the end of 2022.

AHADB chief officer A M Shinde said," Our jurisdiction comprises eight districts of Marathwada and the surveying will be done of our 80 layouts covering an area of 297 hectares of land. The tenements/plot-owners in these layouts hail from the low-income group (LIG); economic weaker section (EWS); medium-income group (MIG) and high-income group (HIG). They are 9,421 - LIGs; 6,938 - EWSs; 2,633 - MIGs and 822 - HIGs."

AHADB hope that the GIS mapping will help to know the status of encroachments around each

layout (if any); any change in utility (from residential to commercial) by the occupant; illegal construction or extension made by tenements; details of existing amenities; illegal occupants (if any) etc. "The details of each property including necessary approvals, measurement and status of lease rents (paid or outstanding) etc will be available online. It will enable the occupants to make payments online and convenient for the board to serve notice and recover the outstanding. Besides, if anyone applies for a bank loan, then it would be easier for him documents available online or else compiling papers and fulfilling the formalities of banks is no less than a herculean task. The access to all land-related information at the click of a button will be easy for the banks as well to verify the details of loan applicants," underlined the chief officer adding that e-services are the need of the hour.

Meanwhile, the chief officer has alerted all the government organisations, offices,

societies, colonies, gala-owners/land-owners etc to cooperate with the agencies conducting measurements of properties from the outer portion. They should also furnish details on demand to the surveying agency. The computerisation system will help AHADB to develop land banks, and know the exact status of plots, flats (vacant or occupied) and open spaces in our jurisdiction. The mapping and surveys will also provide information about the development potential and accordingly help AHADB plan new affordable housing schemes, and new constructions and manage the properties (as per prevailing laws and regulations). GIS mapping will play a vital role in it, said A M Shinde.

District-wise status of housing schemes

Name of district Unit No. Number of Housing Schemes Total T/s/ Plots

Aurangabad 1 25 - 2652

Aurangabad 2 15 - 2803

Aurangabad 3 36 - 2872

Jalna 4 23 - 2503

Jalna 5 20 - 1417

(Bhokardhan, Ambad and Mantha and 8-Beed district)

Parbhani 6 11 - 4018

Nanded 7 30 - 2483 and

Latur 8 26 - 2677.