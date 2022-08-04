MHT-CET begins today; 12 K candidates to appear

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will start conducting the MHT-CET 2022 for the first group of aspirants at seven centres in the city on August 5.

The Cell will hold the CET for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture in two groups. The first group is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) while the second group is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). The students of PCM will take the entrance test between August 5 and 11.

The date of the second group is from August 12 to 20. The number of aspirants in the PCM group is 12,332. A total of 37,979 candidates had registered in the PCB group.